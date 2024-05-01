Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 70,908 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,908 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $9,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Shares of FTCS stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,603. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.76 and a 200 day moving average of $80.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $70.91 and a 12-month high of $85.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2247 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

