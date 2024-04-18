Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) Trading Up 0.2%

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.97 and last traded at $19.91. Approximately 5,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 7,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $67.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average is $20.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECON. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 544.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 280,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 236,676 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 168.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after buying an additional 226,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 990,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,526,000 after buying an additional 222,234 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,865,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,067,000.

About Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF

The Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (ECON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of 60 emerging-market companies in consumer-oriented sectors. ECON was launched on Sep 14, 2010 and is managed by Columbia.

