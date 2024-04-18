Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) Shares Down 0.5%

Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.49 and last traded at $13.52. 435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

Renaissance International IPO ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 million, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Renaissance International IPO ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Renaissance International IPO ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.69% of Renaissance International IPO ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Renaissance International IPO ETF Company Profile

The Renaissance International IPO ETF (IPOS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Renaissance International IPO index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of recent IPOs listed internationally. The fund adds an IPO within 90 days of its initial listing. IPOS was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Renaissance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance International IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance International IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.