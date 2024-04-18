Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 64.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.1% of Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

VO stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $235.08. 624,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,194. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.70 and its 200 day moving average is $226.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41. The firm has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

