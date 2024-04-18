Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,998,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,595,611,000 after purchasing an additional 64,537 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,045,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,068,000 after purchasing an additional 57,011 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $322.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,827,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,434. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.23 and a 1 year high of $340.83. The stock has a market cap of $85.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $331.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

