Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 234.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,754 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $322.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,827,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,434. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.23 and a 52-week high of $340.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

