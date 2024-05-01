iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,105. The stock has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.57. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.