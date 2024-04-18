Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 6,385 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $85,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.67.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $191.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,954,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,692. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87. The company has a market cap of $124.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

