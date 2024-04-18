Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 69.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,931 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 0.7% of Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 215.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 11,182 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 33,544 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $891,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.38. 3,663,896 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.49.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

