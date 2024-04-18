First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Purchased by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 170,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 1.8% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $7,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.26. 825,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,015. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average is $43.19. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $45.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

