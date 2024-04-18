LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Shares Up 23.1%

LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 23.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 1,785 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 15,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

LiveWorld Trading Up 23.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld, Inc, a digital agency and software company, provides social media and technology solutions for pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial-travel service industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs.

