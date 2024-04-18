Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Raised by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,729 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.75.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded down $3.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $610.56. 8,292,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,290,592. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $315.62 and a one year high of $639.00. The stock has a market cap of $264.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $604.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

