Opes Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Opes Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IHI stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $54.50. 1,311,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $59.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.07.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.