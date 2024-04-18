Readystate Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 454 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 22,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,067,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,393,000. Finally, Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LII shares. StockNews.com cut Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lennox International from $392.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Lennox International from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.67.

Lennox International Stock Performance

LII traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $459.07. The stock had a trading volume of 231,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $469.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.50. Lennox International Inc. has a one year low of $253.57 and a one year high of $501.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.17. Lennox International had a return on equity of 671.77% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 19.74 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennox International news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total value of $875,667.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,692,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lennox International news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total transaction of $875,667.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $9,692,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

