SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by AIFG Consultants Ltd.

AIFG Consultants Ltd. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,756 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $7,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,548,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,350. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.85.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

