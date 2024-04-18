Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.15 and traded as high as C$0.25. Orvana Minerals shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 435,528 shares changing hands.

Orvana Minerals Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$27.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.88.

Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Orvana Minerals had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of C$27.40 million for the quarter.

Orvana Minerals Company Profile

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates El Valle and Carlés mines that produces copper concentrate located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain.

