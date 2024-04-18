Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.88. 9,776 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 5,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Regional Health Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $5.30 million, a P/E ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Regional Health Properties during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Regional Health Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Regional Health Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Regional Health Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.

