Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $20.10. Approximately 208,303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 88,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 1,547.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

