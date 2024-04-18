SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 84.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,299 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $7,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $396,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,548,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,350. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.26.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.