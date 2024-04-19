American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 341 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

American Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after buying an additional 105,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,816,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,686,133. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.12. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $169.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

