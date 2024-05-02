First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,243 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $21,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $212.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,452,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,928,542. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $225.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.37.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

