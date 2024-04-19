Verge (XVG) Reaches Market Cap of $93.68 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $93.68 million and approximately $10.74 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,356.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $485.33 or 0.00754301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.45 or 0.00126594 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008975 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00041077 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.37 or 0.00183968 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00043229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00103642 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

