Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Gap Up to $2.90

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.90, but opened at $3.14. Sabre shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 1,209,207 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SABR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sabre from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Sabre Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $687.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.89 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabre

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,643,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $183,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,513 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP grew its holdings in Sabre by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 16,167,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,135,000 after purchasing an additional 184,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Sabre by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,546,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,403,000 after purchasing an additional 250,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,115,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,506,000 after buying an additional 50,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,727,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,400,000 after buying an additional 1,761,499 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Further Reading

