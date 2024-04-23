Aumann (ETR:AAG) Trading 0.2% Higher

Aumann AG (ETR:AAG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €17.34 ($18.45) and last traded at €17.24 ($18.34). 24,463 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 50,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.20 ($18.30).

Aumann Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is €16.80 and its 200-day moving average is €16.33. The firm has a market cap of $253.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

Aumann Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in Europe, the United States, Canada, Mexico, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment offers specialized machinery and automated production lines for the automotive industry; e-traction engines, inverters, power-on-demand units, and electronic components; and energy storage and conversion systems, such as batteries and fuel cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.