JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 3,317 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 41,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.63. 3,032,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,213. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $114.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.10 and its 200 day moving average is $102.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

