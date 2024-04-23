Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Trading Down 1.8%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.21 and last traded at $10.21. Approximately 6,293 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 5,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Mitsui Fudosan Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74.

About Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

