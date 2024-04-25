Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 328,666 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 839,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $4.25 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Curaleaf has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Curaleaf Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.38.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $345.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.64 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

