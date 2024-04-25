South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Stock Price Up 1.8%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56. Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 31,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.
South Star Battery Metals Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$28.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.67.
South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About South Star Battery Metals
South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It owns 100% interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil; and 75% interest in the Alabama Graphite Project that cover an area of approximately 500 acres located in Coosa County Alabama, USA.
