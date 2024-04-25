South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Stock Price Up 1.8%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56. Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 31,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

The firm has a market cap of C$28.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.67.

South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It owns 100% interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil; and 75% interest in the Alabama Graphite Project that cover an area of approximately 500 acres located in Coosa County Alabama, USA.

