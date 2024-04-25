iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Acquired by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for 2.2% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth $99,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.25. The stock had a trading volume of 103,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,464. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $76.12 and a 1-year high of $101.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.56.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

