Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $239.80. 367,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.09 and its 200-day moving average is $228.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.