Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Short Interest Update

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, an increase of 1,237.3% from the March 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,271,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Minerva Price Performance

Shares of Minerva stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.72. 83,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,593. Minerva has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $8.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75.

Get Minerva alerts:

About Minerva

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Minerva SA produces and sells fresh meat, livestock, and by-products in South America and internationally. The company is also involved in slaughtering, deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.