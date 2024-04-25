Nipun Capital L.P. Makes New $20.37 Million Investment in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Nipun Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 499,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,365,000. iShares MSCI China ETF makes up about 19.6% of Nipun Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 136,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 26,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 359.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ MCHI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,999,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,611. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average is $40.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $35.58 and a twelve month high of $49.94.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

