Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 487.9% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 678,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Curative Biotechnology Stock Performance

CUBT remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday. 76,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,563. Curative Biotechnology has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

Get Curative Biotechnology alerts:

About Curative Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Curative Biotechnology, Inc, a development-stage biomedical company, focuses on novel treatments for rare diseases. The company focuses on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development. Its pipeline candidates include CURB906, an antibody-drug conjugate for targeting CD56 positive brain tumors; and IMT504, a novel immune therapy to treat rabies.

Receive News & Ratings for Curative Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curative Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.