Short Interest in HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC) Rises By 473.0%

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 473.0% from the March 31st total of 404,900 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

HUB Cyber Security Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.15. 1,483,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,042,443. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36. HUB Cyber Security has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUB Cyber Security

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HUB Cyber Security stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,619,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,860 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 1.65% of HUB Cyber Security worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About HUB Cyber Security

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers HUB Secure File Vault, a super charged managed file transfer backed by dedicated hardware driven security, which creates a secure enclave to protect the organization's data driven workflows; HUB Guard, a recurring security assessment, continuous network, and infrastructure monitoring and analysis, and planned incident response; D.Storm, a powerful SaaS DDoS simulation platform; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; and Safety Commander designs to evaluate the safety of highly integrated systems in a model-based design environment.

