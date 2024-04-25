Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $3.90 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Services raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in McKesson by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE:MCK traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $539.94. The company had a trading volume of 446,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,906. The firm has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $352.34 and a fifty-two week high of $543.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $527.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $488.84.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on McKesson

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.