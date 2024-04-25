William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.

William Penn Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

William Penn Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WMPN opened at $12.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.25. The company has a market cap of $116.80 million, a PE ratio of 135.89 and a beta of -0.02. William Penn Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $12.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

William Penn Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WMPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million. William Penn Bancorporation had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 2.44%.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on William Penn Bancorporation from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

About William Penn Bancorporation

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

