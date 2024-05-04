Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.570-4.820 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.57-4.82 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

ROCK stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.69. 160,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,367. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.83. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.20. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $87.40.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $292.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.29 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gibraltar Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

