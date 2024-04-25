United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Announces Earnings Results

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10, RTT News reports. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. United Parcel Service updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.5 %

UPS stock opened at $146.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.03. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $192.98. The stock has a market cap of $125.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

