Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.782 per share by the energy company on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.

Shares of DMLP opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.11. Dorchester Minerals has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $35.74.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.42 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 66.48% and a net margin of 68.89%.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,486.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th.

Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

