Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Sells 454 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.35.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.25. The stock had a trading volume of 11,664,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,516,580. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

