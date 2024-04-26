1,877 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Acquired by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $117.37. 552,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,236. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $121.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.