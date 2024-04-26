Callan Capital LLC Invests $444,000 in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,496 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at $1,623,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BHP traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $56.43. 4,065,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.20. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $69.11.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

