Ceapro (CVE:CZO) Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of Ceapro Inc. (CVE:CZO – Get Free Report) traded up 8.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 72,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 50,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Ceapro Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$20.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 18.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.24.

Ceapro Company Profile

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. The company is involved in the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production, development, and commercialization of active ingredients, such as oat beta glucan and avenanthramides, which are derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries.

