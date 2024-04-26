Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JPGI) Shares Down 2.9%

Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income PLC (LON:JPGI – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 338 ($4.17) and last traded at GBX 340 ($4.20). Approximately 573,564 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 198,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.32).
Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £472.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 340 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 340. The company has a quick ratio of 20.90, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41.
Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income Company Profile
JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.