Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEAW) Shares Down 7.7%

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW – Get Free Report) was down 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 4,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 48,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Landsea Homes Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

