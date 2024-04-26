McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Has $302,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 648,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,479,000 after purchasing an additional 973,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $80.28. The stock had a trading volume of 924,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,920. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $84.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

