McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.08

Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$17.08 and last traded at C$17.03, with a volume of 70665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.31.

McEwen Mining Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market cap of C$828.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.58.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.43) by C$4.38. The firm had revenue of C$79.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.55 million. McEwen Mining had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 33.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.0794574 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

