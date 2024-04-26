Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 145.5% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Renault Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RNLSY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.35. 18,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,869. Renault has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $11.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.31.
About Renault
