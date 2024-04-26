Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 145.5% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Renault Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RNLSY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.35. 18,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,869. Renault has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $11.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.31.

About Renault

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operation vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.

