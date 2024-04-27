Rather & Kittrell Inc. Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,817,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,205 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,368,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $94,883,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,982,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,912,114. The stock has a market cap of $135.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $78.53.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

