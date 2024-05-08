176 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by EdgeRock Capital LLC

EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 176 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 142.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after buying an additional 392,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 price objective (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 3,029 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $1,756,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 3,029 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $1,756,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,141 shares of company stock valued at $90,796,396 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 1.5 %

Netflix stock traded up $9.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $606.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,608,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,100. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $602.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $322.03 and a 1-year high of $639.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.